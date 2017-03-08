Gannett owned Alexandria paper moves to 3 days a week publication

The Town Talk in Alexandria and two other Gannett newspapers will cut publication schedules to three days a week, according to sources connected with the announcement. In addition to The Town Talk, Gannett's newspapers in Opelousas and Hattiesburg were also affected.

(Source: KALB)

Gannett is the parent company of the Monroe News Star. A message to Town Talk subscribers is posted on the paper's website. You will find a link to that letter in the "Related Links" in this story.

Our sister station KALB, News Channel 5, has confirmed that staff at The Town Talk was told Wednesday morning.

The decision to reduce publication comes after years of hits within the newspaper industry. Last October, Gannett reduced its workforce by 2-percent. When those layoffs were announced last year, The Town Talk's general manager, news director, and a longtime reporter lost their jobs.

We're told in 2005, there were roughly 53 staff members in the newsroom at The Town Talk. Now, there are 12.

The new publication schedule will be Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

We reached out to Jim Smilie, the news director at The Town Talk for comment, he told us he had "no comment at this time."

You can reach the Town Talk with questions at 1-800-292-0581 or email thetowntalk@gannett.com.