Car wedged between 18-wheeler and concrete barrier

There was a close call for a driver in Livingston Parish on Thursday.

[CHECK OUT MORE PHOTOS ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 says they were dispatched to an early morning accident on Interstate 12. When they arrived they saw that a car was wedged between an 18-wheeler and a concrete interstate barrier wall similar to a guardrail.

They say the accident happened on the eastbound side just east of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.