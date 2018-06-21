Car wedged between 18-wheeler and concrete barrier

Car wedged between a barrier wall and 18-wheeler on Interstate 12 near Baton Rouge. (Photo: 6/21/2018) | Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2.
Updated: Thu 11:48 AM, Jun 21, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - There was a close call for a driver in Livingston Parish on Thursday.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 says they were dispatched to an early morning accident on Interstate 12. When they arrived they saw that a car was wedged between an 18-wheeler and a concrete interstate barrier wall similar to a guardrail.

They say the accident happened on the eastbound side just east of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

