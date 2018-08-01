17-year-old LA Tech pilot breaks first world record

It's been a little less than two weeks since 17-year-old aviator Mason Andrews took off from the Monroe Regional Airport and he's already broken one world record on his mission to become the youngest person to ever solo circumnavigate the globe.

Yesterday Mason became the youngest pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic.

But he doesn't have time to celebrate the achievement, this morning Mason is taking off from France on his way to Croatia and then it's on to Egypt.

You can follow along with his world travels on Facebook, just search for Mason's MedCamps Mission.

